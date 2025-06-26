Friendly, neighborhood visit: Spider-Man ‘hangs’ out with Shriners patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hospital is not a fun place for a kid on a summer day, except for a few minutes on Thursday morning at Lexington’s Shriners Children's Hospital.

“Showing my support for all their strength, and courage to keep fighting and to just stay strong,” said the man of the hour at Shriners on Thursday, also known as Spider-Man.

Over the years, the Spider-Man window washing event has become a staple at Shriners, in connection with the Squeegee Squad of Central Kentucky.

“We believe we provide the best care anywhere, but it goes beyond the pediatric orthopedic care,” said Mike Caldwell, the director of marketing at Shriners. “We want to make sure when patients think of Shriners, they think of fun, we don’t ever want kids scared to come visit."

The temperature was close to 90 degrees, even at 10 am when Spidey began washing those windows in a costume that doesn’t keep the person inside very cool, but it was a small price to pay.

“Just to see them smile, even for a moment, just makes it all worth it,” the superhero said.

In many cases, the hospital treats children with serious bone conditions, so part of the care here must go beyond the medical aspects of treating a specific ailment.

“We want that wrap-around care, and we look at that as everything from when they walk in the door to when they leave after a treatment, so it's all about that experience,” Mr. Caldwell said.