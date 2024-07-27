Friends and community helping raise money for woman affected by domestic violence situation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — Saturday morning, the Frankfort community came together for a hot breakfast to help show support for Faith Newsome. She is recovering from a vehicle accident while trying to get away from a domestic violence situation, which has led to multiple surgeries.

"(She) was in a horrific accident over domestic violence," Newsome's good friend Veronica Cosenza said. "She lost a leg with many surgeries, still on going, and it's going to be a long road for her."

Cosenza has seen the community rally behind Faith by hosting several fundraisers, including the Short Stacks for a Tall Cause at Applebee's in Frankfort, to help cover medical expenses.

"It was good to see that everyone supported her," said Cosenza.

Consenza was a counselor for ten years and has seen the aftermath of other domestic violence. She has talked to a few lawmakers to help make a change.

"We also want to change a law for domestic violence," said Cosenza. "So it's called Faith's Law, and we are going to work really hard to try to change these laws for these abuses that are doing this."

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, females who are victims of intimate partner violence were previously victimized by the same offender.

"I see what some of these people go through. It just needs to change," said Cosenza. "They have to stop abusing people."

Newsome has a relentless journey to recovery from the multiple surgeries to the mental toll. Cosenza says she is strong and will hang in there even though Faith is not scheduled to return home with her children.

You can donate to Newsome’s recovery through a GoFundMe, found here.