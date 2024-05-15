Friends, classmates say goodbye to Henry Clay student who died last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Days after he died following an incident at Henry Clay High School, a 17-year-old boy's friends and family gathered at the school to support one another and say goodbye.

"We're all here together in honor of Emmanuel and his family," said Tanner Fitzpatrick, who helped organize the event in the cafeteria Tuesday night.

One by one, friends and classmates stepped up to the microphone to talk about what he meant to them.

"We can say thank you very much for remembering our friend. We very much appreciate it," one friend said.

"Let's remember Emmanuel as the person he is. Thank you for being out here supporting him and supporting his dreams. May he live on forever," said another.

Emmanuel was set to graduate in a couple of weeks. Students said they hope to keep a chair set aside for him during the ceremony.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has not determined Emmanuel's cause of death. They said it happened after some kind of incident at Henry Clay.

Those who didn't make it to the microphone left their thoughts one posters and on balloons then headed to the football field to send their thoughts skyward.

"I hope they walked away knowing that they let him off with a good goodbye and he will always be remembered," said Joshua Cummins.