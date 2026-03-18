Fritz Farm expansion: $14.1 million project to add 3 buildings, 30,000 square feet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fritz Farm, the upscale shopping and lifestyle center in south Lexington formerly known as The Summit, is getting bigger. Hendricks Commercial Properties has announced a $14.1 million retail expansion, with construction expected to begin this month.

The project will add three new buildings and more than 30,000 square feet of space for shopping, dining, and lifestyle brands at the southeast corner of the development — on the property's roads known as Rowan, Finn, and Harrison.

Tenants are expected to begin moving into brand-new shell spaces by December.

The expansion is designed to complement the existing center rather than replace it, preserving Fritz Farm's signature look and feel while adding national retailers alongside local favorites. New tenants are expected to include dining, fashion, home furnishings, and lifestyle brands, all connected by walkable paths and green space.

CEO Rob Gerbitz said the project is driven by consumer demand and market momentum.

Gerbitz said the goal is to give consumers everything they want in one place, and that this next phase is designed to deliver that.

The timeline — from construction start in March to move-in-ready spaces by December — reflects Hendricks Commercial Properties' long-term strategy to develop underutilized pads and meet demand from brands eager to enter the Fritz Farm market.

By 2027, shoppers could be dining and browsing in the newest section of Fritz Farm.

