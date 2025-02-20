From flooding to snow: Hazard community bands together to recover

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the wake of recent flooding in downtown Hazard, the community is pitching in to clean up the aftermath.

On Thursday morning, members of the Hazard High School football team hauled out loads and loads of damaged property from inside a local office building.

Player Aden Hughes and his teammates braved the biting cold to help empty several offices and a basement space. While the weather wasn't ideal, Hughes was glad to help.

"Well, it's hard but you gotta do what you gotta do," said Hughes.

Head coach Matthew Chandler expressed pride in his team's contributions. "Since Sunday, between coaches and players, we've been at 23 different homes and businesses," he noted.

According to the Perry County Emergency Management Director, at least 200 homes and businesses received major flooding damage, with that number expected to go significantly higher.

Chandler says his team will continue helping homeowners and business owners get back on their feet. He said in Hazard, that's just what people do.

"You don't really have any choice but to put your head down and go to work and hope your community comes out of it stronger and closer," shared Chandler.

