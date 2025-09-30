From hypothesis to history: Students make national FFA finals breakthrough

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three students who attended Bondurant Middle School during the 2024-2025 school year have achieved something no student from their school has ever accomplished before — reaching the top 10 nationally in the FFA agriscience competition.

Quinn Zinner, Sophie Franklin, and Ayla Tolentino now attend different schools, but together, the three left their mark on their middle school FFA chapter. Quinn and Sophie won as a team in animal systems, while Ayla won for plant systems.

"It's the only middle school project that gets to move on to the national contest," Sophie explained.

As top 10 finalists in the nation, the three received a special invitation from Representative Chad Aull, a Democrat from Lexington, to visit the Capitol and meet lawmakers. Aull happens to be a former FFA kid himself and swapped stories with the trio during their visit.

"Y'all are remarkable young ladies, we're very proud," Aull told the group.

During their visit, the trio received official legislative citations for their historic achievement as the first national finalists from Bondurant Middle School ever.

The students explained their rigorous process began with forming a hypothesis, followed by months of research, and culminated in presentations and interviews at the state convention. The girls won their divisions before placing in the top 10 nationally.

"We started working on this last January into February, it's a very big process, so I definitely think if anyone is gonna do an agriscience project, be prepared, but it's so fun and worth it," said Quinn, now a freshman at Western Hills High School.

Looking ahead, the students shared ambitious career goals in agriculture education, veterinary science, and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

"I just feel so proud of myself to be here, it was amazing to meet him [Rep. Aull] and get that piece of paper and do everything that's gotten me here," said Ayla, an 8th grader at Bondurant Middle School.

In an industry and organization historically dominated by men, these young women are planting the seeds of success for all of the girls who come after them.

"Most of our representatives in middle school were boys, so it was a great feeling going to the state convention and kick some butt, if you will," laughed Sophie, now a freshman at Shelby County High School. "It is just a great feeling being a proud woman in ag, and representing not only Kentucky, but all the women in ag throughout our nation," she said.