Funeral arrangements announced for 3 people killed in Somerset house fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for three people who were killed in an early Tuesday morning house fire in Somerset.

A joint visitation service for Norma Dean Putteet, Jerry Todd Putteet, and BriLee Kay Putteet is scheduled for Friday, March 21 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oak Hill Baptist Church. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday.

According to her obituary, Norma, a retired Pulaski County Schools teacher, was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her sisters and grandchildren.

Jerry, her son, loved everyone and sports, "specially watching UK, Cincinnati Bengals, FOX News, Nascar, and had a great recollection of remembering sports stats," the obituary stated.

BriLee, Norma's granddaughter and Jerry's neice, was a student at Southwestern High School and member of the school's fast pitch softball team.

"She enjoyed dancing, loved trucks, country music, animals and her friends and family," her obituary said. "BriLee was loved by everyone that knew her."

Burial will take place at the Kingtown Cemetery in Oneida, Tennessee. Services are being handled by the Southern Oaks Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the BriLee Kay Putteet Memorial Fund