Funeral arrangements announced for crew members killed in helicopter crash

(LEX 18) — Following the news that three crew members were killed in a helicopter crash in Owenton, Kentucky on Monday in route to pick up a patient, funeral arrangements have been announced.

Dignity Memorial provided the following information on services for Bethany Joy Aicken, who died at the age of 40:

Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. while the memorial service is set for 6:30 p.m., both at Hardy Funeral Home, located at 7710 Dixie Highway in Louisville.

"Bethany dedicated her life to service as a highly trained ICU nurse with Norton Healthcare, a travel nurse during the Covid Pandemic and then became a certified flight nurse," Aicken's obituary stated. "She loved the beach, and had an adventurous spirit. She was a pool enthusiast and played many a game at her favorite watering hole the Barret Bar, where she was beloved by many."

Moore & Parker Funeral Homes provided the following information on services for James Donald Welsh, who died at the age of 29:

Memorial visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the funeral ceremony is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., both at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 1237 Rockyview Drive in Cold Springs, Kentucky.

"He was a flight paramedic for Air Evac. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation," Welsh's obituary read. "He was a National Registered Paramedic and Certified Flight Paramedic. He was owner and operator of Hot Shot Drone Deer Recovery."

A tribute wall on Welsh's obituary page is filled with condolences and memories of Welsh from family and friends.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have the funeral arrangements for Gale Alleman as they become available.