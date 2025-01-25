Funeral arrangements announced for former Keeneland president Ted Bassett

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements for Ted Bassett, former president and trustee of Keeneland, have been announced. Bassett, known as "Mr. B," was 103.

Visitation is scheduled for Mon., Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., and a funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. the following morning at Central Christian Church.

“Mr. Bassett was a cherished member of the Keeneland family, and while we are saddened by his passing we celebrate his remarkable life and indomitable spirit,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a press release. “He was the embodiment of class and integrity, and his commitment to preserving Keeneland’s mission and brand, often during challenging times in history, enabled our racing and sales operations to soar to new heights and set the standard for the industry."

According to the release, Bassett joined Keeneland in 1968 as an assistant to then-President President Louis Lee Haggin II. He began his own tenure as president two years later, becoming a trustee in 2001 and a Trustee Emeritus in 2006.

Bassett was known inside the industry and out; a well-known Lexington figure, he was known for "his love for the community inspired his tireless work to improve the quality of life in the Bluegrass."