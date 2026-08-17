Funeral details released for teen killed in weekend Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Family and friends are remembering 16-year-old Di'Zhon Amire Robertson, who was killed during a shooting at Charles Young Park on Saturday, Aug. 15. Authorities say Robertson died from a gunshot wound after being transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital following the incident.

Visitation for Robertson will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, followed by funeral services at noon at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road in Lexington. The Rev. Richard Gaines will officiate.

An online guest book is available through Keith P. Clark & Son Funeral Home.

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The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. during the annual East End Day community celebration at the park. Four other people, including a 4-year-old child, a 14-year-old and two adults, were also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police announced Sunday that 18-year-old Jametrius M. Griffin was arrested in connection with the shooting. He plead not guilty to charges of murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Friends, family and community members are encouraged to keep Robertson's loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of a young life cut tragically short.