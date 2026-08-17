Di'Zhon Robertson remembered for kindness and determination after deadly Lexington East End Day shooting

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — Those who worked with 16-year-old Di'Zhon Robertson are remembering the kind of person he was after he was shot and killed during the annual East End Day event in downtown Lexington Saturday evening.

Robertson was one of five people shot at the event. The four others injured included a 4-year-old, a 14-year-old and two adults.

18-year-old Jametrius Griffin has since been charged with murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Dora Hudson, voluntary executive director of the West End Community Empowerment Project, is reflecting on Robertson's memory and the impact his death has had on the community.

"One of the things I remember the most about Di'Zhon was his attentiveness to his mother who was in a wheelchair. I thought that was a fine representation of a young man his age because a lot of times kids are embarrassed about situations like that, but he was awesome with her. He was awesome with our younger kids," Hudson said.

Hudson described Robertson as enthusiastic, creative and eager to learn.

"He was always determined to exceed expectations," Hudson said.

"He had an enthusiasm. He was creative and he was willing to learn," Hudson said.

Founded in 1995, the nonprofit WECEP shifted its focus from serving community adults to youth programs. Robertson later became part of the program through the Urban County Government.

"He was always willing to help and that's where I always seen him, was always willing," Hudson said.

For Hudson, the loss of Robertson is personal having felt the impact of gun violence first hand.

"It was my oldest son too, so I know what his mother is going through. It's our oldest child, and actually it happened on the east," Hudson said.

Hudson said she is praying for peace for everyone involved, especially the mothers now left with endless questions.

Hudson also says, "there comes a time in our life that we're gonna stand for ours and we can stand for ours even when they make mistakes. We're gonna always love them, but we also have to be thoughtful of each other. Both had situations that they thought had not been dealt with correctly. And I think that they're going to have to come to some common ground. That we both lose. Everybody loses. The community loses."

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv