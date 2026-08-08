Funeral service held Saturday for one of Kentucky's longest serving mayors, Walter Cash

BRODHEAD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Saturday, the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals held visitation, funeral, and burial services for Walter L. Cash, the former mayor of Brodhead and one of Kentucky's longest serving mayors, who died at 91 years old this August.

According to Cash's obituary, he was born on Dec. 28, 1934 in Brodhead, and he died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026 at the Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford.

Cash served in the U.S. Army for two years from 1957 to 1959 and then became a Parker Seal employee in Berea for 35 years. Cash would eventually become the mayor of Brodhead in Rockcastle County and serve in that position for 23 years. He became one of the longest serving mayors in Kentucky.

As the city's mayor, Cash was passionate about electrical work, gardening, and taking care of his community, according to his obituary.

"As Mayor of Brodhead, Walter would often use his own personal equipment to do work for the city, once again he would not take a dime for his labor... Walter had a servant’s heart and where there was a need, he was always looking to fill that need. It is impossible to explain the impact Walter had on the community of Brodhead in this obituary, but he will be dearly missed by all," Cash's obituary by the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals states.

Cash's visitation and funeral were held on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Owens Chapel. Following his service, he was buried at the Piney Grove Cemetery.