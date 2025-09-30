Funeral services announced for Campbellsville University student killed in kayaking accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The funeral services for 21-year-old Peyton Hughes, who died in a kayaking accident last week in Hemphill, Texas have been announced.

According to his obituary, Hughes graduated from Washington County High School and was a senior at Campbellsville University, where he was a member of the Tigers Kayak Fishing Team.

A visitation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 6 at the River of Life Community Church, with a funeral to follow.

"My heart is broken in ways I can’t put into words. Peyton wasn’t just my son — he was my joy, my laughter, and my pride," Hughes mother, Sara, said in a statement on Saturday. "He had such a passion for fishing and life, and he chased his dreams with all his heart. His smile lit up every room, and his kindness left a mark on everyone who knew him.

