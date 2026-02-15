Game wardens and firefighters rescue individual, capsized boat in Barren River

(LEX 18) — It was a collaboration between Allen County officials, the Scottsville Fire Department, the Cedar Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and game wardens with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife that led to the rescue an individual and their capsized boat on Saturday, Jan. 31.

According to a Facebook post by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement, game wardens in district four responded to reports of a capsized boat in the Barren River below the dam. The post states that the owner of the boat was also in the water.

With collaboration between district four game wardens and Allen County Fire and Rescue, the individual survived the incident with minor injuries. Using a thermal drone, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement was able to locate the capsized boat and secure it, according to the Facebook post.

"Great example of interagency cooperation ensuring a safe outcome," the post reads.