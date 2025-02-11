Garrard Co. firefighters battle structure fire in the snow

GARRARD CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire departments across Garrard County battled tough conditions in the snow when responding to a large structure fire on Tuesday morning. The call came in after 3:15 a.m.

"That's about the time the snow started, so that definitely played a factor in our response time and getting the trucks there because the roads got covered pretty quick," said Chief Richard Harrison of the Buckeye Volunteer Fire Department. He shared how the conditions affected the response time, and the efforts at the scene.

"Visibility, heavy snow. The cold on the firefighters, I mean that plays a big factor, the temperatures. Basically getting in and out of places, the access."

The Buckeye Volunteer Fire Department was one of five fire departments that responded. Garrard County EMA posted pictures on Facebook showing the snow coming down while firefighters battled the flames.

"We had a full involved structure, which is the house, and a detached garage was fully involved," Harrison said.

First responders reported no injuries, but the house is a complete loss.

Harrison shared the home belonged to a "family of five, two adults three small kids is what I'm hearing. We notified the Red Cross as well. They need all the help they can get at this point."

Community members have been listing ways to help the family. You can Venmo @Dede-Chapin with the message marked "house fire."

You can also donate shoes and clothes to the family and drop them off at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Requested sizes include:

-18 boys or men's small and size 9 shoes

-36x32 pants, men's large, 10.5 shoes

-girl's 10-12, size 5-6 women's shoes

-48 stretchy waist or 52 non-stretchy pants, 4x shirts, 12.5 or 13 men's shoes

-sixe 16 pants, large or XL shirts, 9.5 shoes