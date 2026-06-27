Garrard County declares state of emergency after flash flood prompts 140 rescue calls

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Garrard County emergency officials responded to at least 146 calls for help between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, as heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding, forcing several residents to be rescued from their homes.

Many roads were closed for hours due to high water. While water has receded since the morning, tree branches and debris still litter the county.

David East with Garrard County Emergency Management said the speed and intensity of the flooding overwhelmed resources quickly.

"[It's] unbelievable the amount of water we got at one time. Our units were very busy, very quickly," East said.

East described the severity of the situation the department encountered Saturday morning.

"It was a flood emergency, because it was so quick and it was so forceful," he said.

East said many roads remain closed for the time being, including Jack Black Road, Jess Ray Road, Herbert Grubbs Road, and Long Branch Road. In a virtual interview, he urged residents to stay off the roads.

"Don't be going out and trying to do sightseeing right now, because the rivers and the creeks are still flooding," East said.

Following LEX News' interview with East, Garrard County Judge/Executive Roo Elleman declared a state of emergency. In addition, officials still have inspections of bridges and roadways from last week's rain that have yet to be completed, delayed by recent weather.

"Although the rain has stopped, the danger has not passed. Floodwaters may have weakened roadways, washed away shoulders, left debris behind, or caused damage that may not be immediately visible," Garrard County Emergency Management wrote in a social media post.

As the state of emergency takes effect, officials urge residents to use extreme caution if travel is necessary. While traveling, citizens are asked to not drive around barricades or through water-covered roadways.

"Slow down, stay alert, and be prepared for changing road conditions," the social media post said. "Our emergency management team continues to assess damage and monitor conditions through the county. We appreciate everyone's patient and cooperation as recovery efforts continue."

In neighboring Mercer County, officials declared a state of emergency due to heavy rainfall and widespread flooding. The town of Burgin was also hit hard, with flooding reported at the intersection of U.S. 152, U.S. 68, and U.S. 33.

The Mercer County Sheriff released a statement on social media stating road crews are out working and doing the best they can. The sheriff said deputies, as well as the sheriff himself, are out patrolling and asked for patience from the public.