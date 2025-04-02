Garrard County Distilling Company halts production, owes more than $2,000,000 in liens, unpaid property taxes

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Distilling Company in Lancaster, which has garnered attention as the largest all-new independent distillery in Kentucky, has halted production and furloughed its workers for at least two weeks, according to Lancaster's mayor.

Records at the Garrard County Clerk's Office show two mechanical liens have been filed against the distillery’s owner, GBRE, LLC, of Lexington, Ky. GBRE, LLC is also associated with Southern Soul Spirits, Southern Soul Distillery, All Nations Distillery, and Garrard County Distilling Company, according to the lien.

Doss & Horky, Inc., of Danville, claims GBRE, LLC owes them $2,178,483.33 plus interest for labor, materials, and work provided for construction on the distillery. The company has also filed a lawsuit in Garrard County Circuit Court against GBRE, LLC for breach of contract.

A second lien was filed by Steel Services of Ky., Inc., indicating that GBRE, LLC owes them $158,986.80 for labor and materials on the distillery.

Additionally, according to tax records from the Garrard County Sheriff's Department, GBRE, LLC has yet to pay its 2024 property taxes, amounting to $255,289.21. They have until April 15, 2025, to settle the tax bill.

Attempts to reach GBRE, LLC for comment were unsuccessful.

