Gas hikes impact small businesses like floral designers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Joanna Keiser’s job as a floral designer keeps her busy and on the road during wedding season.

“If you can do what you enjoy doing and make some money out of it, I'm all for it,” she told LEX 18.

But lately, she’s pumping the brakes on excess driving because of record-high gas prices.

We first met Keiser at a gas station in Lexington last week and followed up with her Wednesday. We learned she drives all across Kentucky – hundreds of miles each week – and first noticed gas prices spike about a month ago. Now she’s noticing the impacts to her business, Natural Endeavors.

Keiser told us it used to cost her about $42 to fill up the tank of her white minivan. Now, a full tank runs her upwards of $70.

“Definitely noticing a big change in my pricing, and how much more I have to charge,” she said. “I have to charge more. If I pay more, you have to pay more.”

According to Keiser, pricier fuel means more delivery fees passed onto the customers. She’s also paying more for flowers she purchases directly from wholesale companies.

“All pricing has gone up on everything, due to fuel, shipping, and freight,” she said.

As wedding season ramps up, this small business owner is hoping for more stability at the gas station.