Gas leak causes road closure, evacuation in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue reported that a gas leak has prompted an evacuation and road closure on South Main Street in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday.

Due to the gas leak, fire and rescue added that South Main Street is shut down from Chautauqua Street to Woodford Street until further notice.

Atmos Energy is on the scene while local businesses and apartments in the area have been evacuated for safety, officials detailed.

"For your safety, please stay away from the area and maintain a distance of at least 500 meters (0.31 miles or 1,640 feet)," officials advised.