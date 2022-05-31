Gas prices still reaching record-highs, where to find cheapest gas in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — The cost of fuel has hit a new record-high without adjusting for inflation.

The average price for gas in Kentucky is around $4.30 a gallon. A month ago the price was $3.82 and this time last year it was under $3.

The current national average price of a gallon of gas has hit $4.62, nearly 50% higher than this time last year.

The current average in Lexington is around $4.22. Kroger on Richmond road in Lexington has gas for $4.11 a gallon.

There are a few locations nearby where gas is cheaper.

According to GasBuddy, a gallon is $4.04 at Murphy USA in Nicholasville and $4.09 at Speedway in Paris.

You can expect to pay a little more in other places, including Woodford County where the average price is around $4.28.

It's $4.29 in Estill County and around $4.28 a gallon in Menifee and Wolfe counties, according to AAA.

A spokesperson for AAA told LEX 18 she doesn't expect the price at the pump to go down anytime soon. But AAA also says the record-high prices of fuel won't stop people from traveling this summer.

If you are planning a summer road trip and need to plan your budget, AAA has a handy gas prices calculator available at gasprices.aaa.com.