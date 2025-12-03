Gatton Park preparing for Winter Village and tree lighting ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gatton Park looks like a true winter wonderland, and not just because of the snow that covers the park grounds. Crews at the park are putting finishing touches on the new Winter Village at Gatton Park, which opens up Dec. 4.

“It was really important for us at Gatton Park to offer free holiday festivities,” said Allison Lankford, park CEO.

Around the park, there will be food vendors, places to sit and warm up, as well as fun, interactive items like see-saws that light up at night and play music. Of course, it will be impossible to ignore the 80-foot tree.

“It's an LED tree, a really immersive experience that you can walk through and experience the lights from outside or inside the tree,” shared Lankford.

While there are plenty of free activities, Gatton Park has limited availability for visitors to rent out clear igloos, complete with furniture and heating.

“The rental comes with holiday cookies, hot chocolate,” Lankford added, “and then you can add on to that package different food and beverage offerings.”

The snow around the park certainly adds some holiday magic of its own, but Lankford is looking forward to celebrating with the people.

“The thing I'm looking for most is just seeing the community in the heart of downtown celebrating the season together from all different areas of our community,” she said.

The Winter Village is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4 through 23. During the first night open on Dec. 4, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will commence at 6 p.m.

Throughout the month, Gatton Park’s Winter Village will also have some extra pop-ups with performances and other special visitors. You can learn more information about the winter village at gattonpark.org.