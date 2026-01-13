Georgetown community park nears completion of major playground renovation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown community park's playground that was forced to close in July 2024 due to safety concerns is nearly ready to welcome children back to play.

Boston Community Park's playground was deemed unsafe after its yearly inspection, with some portions declared a "level one hazard" that caused an immediate shutdown. The 25-year-old playground had exceeded its expected lifespan and faced additional challenges from flooding due to its location at the bottom of a small hill.

"Playgrounds have a certain lifespan. 20 years is really pushing it. We were at 25 so we try to be as responsible with money as we can. But it was definitely time," Parks Director Drew Beckett said.

The flooding issue compounded the playground's problems, as heavy rains would leave the area swampy and surrounded by waterlogged mulch.

"The part of the park it was in before definitely holds water. So it was a little swampy when you're surrounded by mulch all the time. We had a few options and this is kinda the best one to settle on," Beckett said.

The renovation project, which costs more than $500,000, received most of its funding from a federal Land and Water grant, with the city of Georgetown providing matching funds. The project has been nearly three years in the making.

The new playground features significant accessibility improvements, including wheelchair-accessible swings and a rubberized pour-and-play surface that replaces the previous wood mulch. The upgraded facility also includes new shade structures.

"Height is brand new, shade, it's fully accessible. Our old one was not. The surface itself instead of wood mulch is a rubberized pour-and-play surface. Fully accessible. All kinds of new features. We're very excited about it," Beckett said.

Beckett hopes the renovated playground will serve as a community gathering place and encourage residents to spend more time outdoors.

"I think it's everything. I think it's a safe place to play. It brings the community together," Beckett said.

The city plans to continue park improvements, with renovations to the playground at Charles Brooking Park next on the agenda.

