Georgetown distillery project faces liens and lawsuits

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A planned distillery project in Scott County is facing mounting financial challenges as multiple liens and lawsuits pile up against the company.

Along Paynes Depot Road in Georgetown, a sign advertises farmland as the future home of Limestone Farms Distillery. Some of the land has been cleared, but heavy equipment has moved out.

Records from the Scott County Clerk's Office show liens filed against the company by Colt Engineering, also known as Thoroughbred Engineering. Another lien was filed Friday, though the details were not available.

In June, Thoroughbred Engineering Company filed a lawsuit in Scott County Circuit Court against Limestone Farms Distillery entities, claiming it's owed approximately $741,722.89 for unpaid design and engineering services.

According to the Secretary of State's website, Darin Dillow of Georgetown is listed as the registered agent of Limestone Farms Distillery, LLC.

A call to the company's phone number lead to a recording saying the mailbox is full and cannot accept messages at this time.

Other court records indicate the distillery company has three separate mortgages totaling approximately $8.975 million, according to an exhibit filed in the record for Colt/Thoroughbred Engineering Company.

LEX 18 found another lien filed by a roofing company. Rooftek, LLC filed a mechanics and material lien for more than $36,000 for work done for Darin and Bethany Dillow on Oct. 25, 2024, at a property on Soards Road where records indicate they live.

Friday afternoon, Darin Dillow contacted LEX 18 saying Limestone Farms Distillery is not going under or bankrupt.

He was asked when he planned to pay what companies claim are owed to them, Dillow said his attorney is handling the matter.