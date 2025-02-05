Watch Now
Georgetown dog and owner headed to 'pinnacle' of dog shows

Zac Crump
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of dogs representing 200 breeds are headed to the Big Apple for the pinnacle of dog shows, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Among them are Churchill and his owner and handler Zac Crump of Georgetown.

"He just loves to be around people, he loves to be in the show ring, and we just have a ball running around in circles on the weekends," Crump told LEX 18.

Churchill is a two-and-a-half-year-old Portuguese water dog. Crump says the breed is affectionate and loves attention.

"He's a great representation of the breed," said Crump. "We've had a lot of success, at a very young age."

According to Crump, Churchill has been a top water dog for the last few years.

The duo is unique in part because most top show dogs are handled by professionals, but Churchill is exclusively owner-handled. Crump has a full-time job and spends weekends in the ring with his loyal pup.

"We always want what's best for them, and they add a lot of value to our lives," he told LEX 18.

You can watch the show Feb. 8th, 10th, and 11th in a live stream on westminsterkennelclub.org.

