Georgetown Elementary School celebrates family vets on Veterans Day

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Veterans Day, the parents, grandparents, and a great grandparent of students at Garth Elementary School in Georgetown were invited for breakfast and a performance, all designed to show the veterans the gratitude and respect they have earned.

“It was great to have my grandson think enough of me to invite me to this. A lot of young folks today don't know what we've done for this country,” Peter Williams, a retired Air Force Technical Sergeant said after the ceremony.

The School Resource Officer taught a few of the students how to properly present the colors (more on that Tuesday morning in our What’s Cool at School segment), and the fifth grade class sang the National Anthem and another song about unity.

“I loved it. It was great. It is a big deal to get children to participate in activities regardless of what it is, especially on vets’ day," said Navy veteran, Robert Meade, whose great grand child is a member of this class.

“Really nice to have people recognize vets for the services we performed and sacrifices we made,” Meade said.

Williams hopes the kids know one thing about America, despite what they might hear from time to time.

“America, even with all of her problems, is still one of the greatest countries in the world to live in. We have more freedoms in this country than any country in the world,” Williams proudly stated.

We have those, in large part, because of the sacrifices made by our veterans. It’s why the kids invited them here this morning.

“They risked their lives for our freedom and safety,” said fifth grader, Jaydenn Overhiser, who helped present the colors to begin the morning.