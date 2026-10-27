Georgetown extends data center moratorium to June 2027, begins drafting citywide hyperscale ban

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The City of Georgetown has extended its data center moratorium through June 30, 2027, following a vote by city council during Monday's meeting.

The city has also started drafting legislation that would ban hyperscale data centers citywide. Georgetown's Planning and Zoning office confirmed there are no applications currently from any developer.

"As I've said before and I'll continue to say it, the city of Georgetown doesn't have the resources to have a data center here in our community," councilmember Karen Tingle Sames said.

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In July, city council previously voted to approve a resolution in support of the Scott County moratorium and extended the moratorium — set to run through September — out to the end of December.

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