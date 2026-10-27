FCPS looking for public input amid search for new superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Fayette County Public Schools is asking for the public's input through in-person sessions and an online survey as the search for a new superintendent continues.

The public is encouraged to sign up to host listening sessions to hear "what people want in (the) district's next leader."

"Neighborhood associations, business organizations, parents, and student groups are among potential hosts for the listening sessions," FCPS said in a release.

The deadline for survey feedback is November 30.

