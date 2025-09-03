Georgetown fire crews safely rescue worker from fallen crane

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Fire Department reported that crews executed a rescue operation after a worker was reportedly in distress on a crane near Toyota rail yard on Wednesday.

According to the department, units were called to the area on a reported worker in distress. Upon arrival crews began the rescue operation to "safely bring the individual down" using a firetruck platform.

The worker was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the department reported.

"We train regularly for these types of high-risk situations, and today’s response is a reminder of the dedication our firefighters bring to protecting our community—no matter how high the challenge," a post from the department read.