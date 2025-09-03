Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Georgetown fire crews safely rescue worker from fallen crane

Featured Image Custom Edit (6).png
Georgetown Fire Department
Featured Image Custom Edit (6).png
Posted
and last updated

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Fire Department reported that crews executed a rescue operation after a worker was reportedly in distress on a crane near Toyota rail yard on Wednesday.

According to the department, units were called to the area on a reported worker in distress. Upon arrival crews began the rescue operation to "safely bring the individual down" using a firetruck platform.

The worker was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, the department reported.

"We train regularly for these types of high-risk situations, and today’s response is a reminder of the dedication our firefighters bring to protecting our community—no matter how high the challenge," a post from the department read.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18