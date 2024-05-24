Georgetown man discovers $50,000 Powerball win 3 weeks after purchasing ticket

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man discovered he had won $50,000 three weeks after purchasing a Powerball ticket.

According to lottery officials, the man bought the ticket at UK Blue on Finley Drive for the April 13 drawing and didn't know he had won until he returned to the store on May 6.

When returning to the store to buy groceries, the man says the worker who sold the ticket recognized him and informed him that he had won.

The man told lottery officials that he planned to pay off bills and put money into his motorcycle.

He received a check for $36,000 after taxes. UK Blue will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.