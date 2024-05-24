'You couldn't meet Henry Earl, and not love him': Lexington icon dies at 74

OWENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington celebrity died over the weekend. Henry Earl passed away at the age of 74.

Known as the city's and perhaps the world's most arrested man, the once-homeless man who even made national news for his time in jail spent his last few years in relative obscurity.

Earl was known to be charismatic, but complicated. Ginny Ramsey, co-founder of Lexington's Catholic Action Center, knew Earl for several years, calling him a legend in many ways, to many people.

To those at the Catholic Action Center, he was a friend.

"It wasn't about working with him, it was about knowing him. He was a character, he had a wonderful sense of humor," said Ramsey.

Ramsey helps those experiencing homelessness and while Earl was a gentle soul who spent time in the Catholic Action Center's housing program, he was also a free spirit.

"We'd say now Henry Earl, you need to be in by 9:30 or 10 o'clock. The weekends you can stay out til 11. Well, he tried, but wasn't quite ready," said Ramsey.

Earl faced many challenges throughout his life. He started drinking when his adoptive mother died. Since the Division of Community Corrections of Lexington Fayette Urban County Government implemented computerized booking in 1992, Earl was arrested nearly 1300 times.

"When we wouldn't see Henry Earl for awhile, everyone would get concerned, we thought he'd die in the streets. He didn't die in the streets," said Ramsey.

No family of Earl could be located. He was admitted to the Owenton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility on September 5, 2017. Workers from the facility gathered for a service Thursday afternoon at Owenton Cemetery.

Bryan New

Charlotte Woods and Kirsten Dempsey, who cared for Earl, attended the service.

"He was a very pleasant man, always a good time, always tried to make people laugh," said Dempsey.

"You could ask him 'what's your name?' and he'd say James Brown," said Woods.

Ramsey sent us a picture of Earl telling us they sent him a care package two months ago, saying he was a nuisance to himself. But, he was family to the Catholic Action Center.

Provided to LEX 18

"You couldn't meet Henry Earl, and not love him," said Ramsey. "Henry Earl, he'll never be forgotten."

Ramsey says the CAC will add Henry to its plans on Monday when they honor homeless deaths during a Memorial Day cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.