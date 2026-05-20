Georgetown motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash donates organs to save others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 41-year-old Georgetown man killed in a Lexington motorcycle crash is being remembered as a larger-than-life presence whose final act of generosity will save multiple lives.

A.J. Glasscock died from injuries he sustained when an SUV and motorcycle collided Friday at the intersection of Athens Boonesboro Road and Jacobson Park. Multiple people were taken to the hospital following the crash.

Glasscock's heart and liver have already been transplanted into patients in need, with both surgeries successful. Additional lifesaving transplants, including his pancreas, corneas, skin and tissue, are planned.

Late Tuesday night, more than 100 people lined the hallway of the hospital for an honor walk as Glasscock was moved from the intensive care unit to the operating room.

His brother, Steven Marler, said the family found hope in the darkest moment when they learned Glasscock was an organ donor.

"The first night when we realized AJ wasn't gonna be with us, the true hope came from when we found out he was an organ donor," Marler said.

Friends describe Glasscock as someone who never met a stranger; a devoted member of Lexington car culture and Lex Cars & Coffee whose energy transformed every room he entered.

"When you were around him you felt better," friend Shawn Tester said.

Tester said the loss has shaken everyone who knew him.

"Everything fell down around you. You really get to see how precious life is, you also get to see how much of an impact someone has on other people's lives," Tester said.

Friend John Kitchen said he struggled to accept the news, even as he feared the worst.

"My heart didn't want to believe it, but I knew he was probably gone," Kitchen said.

Kitchen said Glasscock's decision to donate his organs is a reflection of exactly who he was.

"Giving multiple families a chance - that is exactly him, that's all you need to know about him," Kitchen said.

Marler remembered his brother simply.

"He was a very special person," Marler said.

Glasscock's family said the outpouring of support from friends, hospital staff, first responders, and local businesses has been overwhelming. They specifically thanked Chicken Salad Chick, Big Blue Realty, and Lean Feast.

A celebration of life will be held at Manchester Music Hall on May 30 at 5 p.m.