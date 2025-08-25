Georgetown police deploy advanced drone fleet to enhance emergency response

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department is using a fleet of advanced drones to improve emergency response times and enhance safety for both civilians and officers.

The department recently purchased BRINC drones that have already responded to more than 200 calls since January, according to Captain Lewis Crump. BRINC drones are specifically made for law enforcement.

"We're using them as a tool to help mitigate risk within the city," Crump said.

The new technology represents a significant upgrade for the agency's capabilities.

"From January, we've been really doing extra details, having it out flying, making sure that we're having people trained on it," Crump said.

Crump tells LEX 18 these drones can be used in a wide variety of situations, from hostage negotiations to traffic incidents.

Three drones are primarily designed for indoor use, while the "Responder" drone can fly outside, hundreds of feet in the air. BRINC drones have the ability to break glass, see in the dark, and communicate with people.

Crump says this technology allows officers to respond in ways they previously couldn't. For example, they recently used a drone in a situation involving the driver of a vehicle.

"We were able to fly this, and look through the windshield, and we tried to de-escalate with the operator," Crump said. "And we were able to use this to see from a safe distance what was going on inside the car, so I didn't have any officers around it."

The fleet costs more than $300,000 over five years, but Crump says the price tag is worth it for increased public safety. What started as a program in Chula Vista, California, is becoming popular with agencies across the country.

"Out west I can tell you that they're reducing calls by 40% and they're getting a drone on scene that's flown by an officer in under 90 seconds, or around 90 seconds," Crump said.

He says that's the goal in Georgetown, as nine officers are now trained to operate the drones.

Crump said there is a focus on transparency with the department's drone program. The public will eventually be able to view all of the outdoor flight logs online. The outdoor drone can also be identified by flashing blue lights and the Georgetown Police logo.

You can check out the drones in person during the Festival of the Horse in downtown Georgetown from Sept. 5 through 7.

The University of Kentucky is also using a new first responder drone program, launching this semester, the school's police department announced last week.