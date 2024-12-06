Georgetown police reportedly catch 2 area 'porch pirates'

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people, who were reportedly stealing packages from homes in the Georgetown area, have been caught by police and apprehended, according to a social post from the Georgetown Police Department on Friday.

The post read that traffic and patrol officers caught the two "porch pirates" near Dunlap Drive after they allegedly stole packages from four homes in the area.

Police added that three of the stolen packages have been recovered and returned to the owners while one package "remains unclaimed."

"Remember to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report it immediately," the post concluded.

