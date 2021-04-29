Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Georgetown Police investigate overnight shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Barber/LEX 18 Photojournalist
Image from iOS (27).jpg
Posted at 4:39 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 04:41:51-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Scott County are investigating after several vehicles and a house were hit by gunfire.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday on Avondale Avenue in Georgetown, not far from Georgetown College.

LEX 18 has learned that at least one person was inside the home that was hit, and has bullet holes around his computer.

Officers have found close to 40 rounds that have been fired.

No word on any injuries or suspect information so far.

A neighbor tells LEX 18 that this is the second time something like this has happened this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight