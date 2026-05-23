Georgetown Police working 'active scene' that left 1 person dead, 1 in custody

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another person is in custody following an afternoon incident in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Hutchins Drive around 5:30 p.m. for reports of an unknown problem. When they arrived, they located one person dead and another with injuries; that person was transported to a local hospital, and their current status is unknown.

One person remains in custody, police say. GPD asks the public to avoid the area, where a scene remains active.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.