Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Georgetown Police working 'active scene' that left 1 person dead, 1 in custody

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another person is in custody following an afternoon incident in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Hutchins Drive around 5:30 p.m. for reports of an unknown problem. When they arrived, they located one person dead and another with injuries; that person was transported to a local hospital, and their current status is unknown.

One person remains in custody, police say. GPD asks the public to avoid the area, where a scene remains active.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18