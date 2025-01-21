Georgetown police: 'Yellow dot program' helps first responders, could save lives

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown police say a simple yellow sticker on your car could save your life by helping first responders act quickly.

Assistant Chief Josh Cash showed LEX 18 how the new "Yellow Dot Program" works.

First, you place the yellow decal on the lower left corner of your rear window. Then, fill out the brochure with your name, photo, medical information and emergency contacts, and keep it inside your glove box.

Nash says doing this could help first responders act quickly, even if you're unable to communicate during an emergency.

"My hope is it just saves somebody's life," he said. "Obviously we're trying to keep everyone safe. We're first responders, and we want safety for everyone in our community."

The Yellow Dot Program is free for all Kentuckians. You can pick up a kit at the Georgetown Police Department on Bourbon Street.