Michigan Street blocked due to evening fire at Lexington residence

LEX 18
UPDATE: Nov. 14 at 7:10 p.m.

Georgetown Street has now reopened.

Michigan Street will remain closed until 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Georgetown Street remains blocked as an evening house fire in Lexington is under investigation.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Michigan Street to find a home with 'heavy fire involvement.'

The fire was "quickly extinguished," but crews remain on scene as the fire is investigated, LFD said.

No one was displaced by the fire.

