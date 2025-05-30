Georgetown veterinary clinic sees 8 positive parvovirus tests in 8 weeks

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A highly contagious and potentially deadly virus in dogs is on the rise in some parts of our viewing area.

Dr. Emily Bridge with Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic says they've had one to two positive tests a week for parvovirus for the last 8 weeks.

"You have to put on protective boots, full PPE, you wear gloves and a gown, because if you're touching a puppy you could potentially pick up the virus on your skin or on your clothing," said Bridge, explaining how their isolation room works.

She told LEX18 parvovirus can be spread through fecal to oral transmission. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

"Those symptoms can start very quickly, most people leave their house and their puppy is totally normal and come back in a few hours and they're very, very sick," said Bridge.

Dog parks can be an opportunity for dogs to pick up the virus. However, there is a vaccine.

"Dogs are part of the family, you do whatever you can to keep them safe," said Matt Lingerfelt, who was at the Great Crossing dog park with his dogs Winnie and Blue on Thursday.

He said it's worth it to get the vaccine.

"A little bit of preventative care up front and maintenance care makes a big difference," said Lingerfelt.

Dr. Bridge confirmed the treatment for parvo can be extremely costly.

"It's not out of the realm of possibility that these puppies sometimes need thousands in hospitalizations and care for enough support to get them through the recovery," said Dr. Bridge.

She recommends checking with your local humane society for low cost vaccination clinic. At her clinic, the shots are $28 each and the vaccination plan is a series of four shots.