Georgetown welding teacher honored with surprise assembly and award

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, school officials held a surprise assembly in honor of Wiley Messer of Great Crossing High School, as he was just named one of the 25 best trade teachers in America.

“It’s a lot" Messer said after the assembly. “Great honor, overwhelming, I guess."

Messer, a welding and advanced manufacturing teacher, won $15,000, and another $35,000 for his school as part of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program.

Messer left school to pursue a career in welding before making the decision to complete his education and teach in school.

“My welding teacher gave me the tools to go out directly into the workforce. And the influence he had on me, I wanted to do for others,” Messer explained.

He’s been having that kind of impact on his students since taking this job.

“I’ve got students that are graduating with engineering degrees, students graduating from BCTC with associate’s degrees," Messer said. "I’ve got kids going directly into the unions,” he said of the students who’ve come through his program at GCHS, many of whom came to be a part of this morning’s festivities."

“I lacked a lot of confidence, and he saw that shy 14,-year-old and he pushed me everyday to get in front of people and run as an officer for a student organization. Through the three years I was his student the amount of development I saw personally was amazing,” said Alexandria Courtney, who is now an engineering student at the University of Kentucky.

Comments like those from Alexandria, and the others who spoke during the assembly, had Messer feeling a little emotional once things quieted down.

“I’m so proud of them. It's a lot to have them come back, take off work and be here for it,” Messer added. “It's a whole lot but it's awesome."