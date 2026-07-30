Georgetown's first emergency DV shelter has provided more than 4,200 safe nights

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nearly a year after opening, Georgetown's first emergency domestic violence shelter is already making a significant impact.

The Haley House, an emergency domestic violence shelter operated by Elizabeth's Village, has served mothers and their children since opening last summer, offering more than just a safe place to stay.

"In total we've helped 50 women and we've been able to provide 4,231 safe nights, which means a head and a bed," Elizabeth's Village Executive Director Tyler Brooker said.

The shelter focuses on long-term stability for survivors, not just immediate safety.

"We're focusing on really the nitty gritty, the self-sufficiency. We're getting into a career, figuring out our next housing options," Brooker said.

For many years in Georgetown and Scott County, people trying to escape domestic violence had no emergency shelter in town. The need for one has only become more apparent.

"It used to be 1 in 4 women, now it's 1 in 2 women that have experienced interpersonal violence," Brooker said.

Kentucky ranks among the hardest-hit states for domestic violence. Brooker says having a local resource fills a critical gap.

"There are local resources in surrounding counties, but not in the fastest growing city in Kentucky," Brooker said.

Right now, every bed at the shelter is full. The facility can house up to 20 people at a time, at a cost of about $35,000 a month. Elizabeth's Village has built partnerships with the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Department to help connect survivors with the shelter.

"We've built a great partnership with Georgetown Police Department and the sheriff's department," Brooker said.

With demand continuing to rise, Elizabeth's Village is calling on the community for support.

"We really need our people and our village to come together now. We have to keep our porch light on," Brooker said.

Elizabeth's Village is seeking volunteers and donations to sustain the 24/7 shelter. To get help, volunteer, or donate, visit elizabethsvillage.org or call 502-370-4414.