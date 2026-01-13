Sister of Georgia woman found dead after home fire warns other about domestic violence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was killed by her alleged abuser before he died in a fiery crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin County on Sunday, ending a multi-state manhunt.

Crystal Scotten was found dead in her Georgia home, which had been set on fire. Police believe Ryan Ebler was responsible for her murder before he fled the state, leading authorities on a chase that ended when his vehicle crashed and caught fire on I-64.

Sarah Hunter, Scotten's half-sister who lives in Indiana, said the family learned about the tragedy in a disturbing way.

"We actually found out through Ryan himself. At first we didn't know what to believe. He called us from Crystal's phone saying she's dead, but didn't say he did it. Kind of led on some fictitious story," Hunter said.

Ebler had an extensive criminal history in Indiana, including domestic battery charges in 2016, felony domestic battery of a pregnant woman in 2018, and a 2024 conviction for being a serious felon in possession of a gun.

Provided

Hunter suspected something wasn't right in the relationship between her sister and Ebler.

"A lot of people who suffer with domestic violence they will isolate you from your family. Bruises may appear and now the victim is going to lie and say 'I fell down some stairs, or I ran into a door,'" Hunter said.

Despite the tragedy, Hunter hopes her sister's story can help others recognize the warning signs of domestic violence.

"I hope that this story helps somebody else try to leave a situation or maybe to report a situation," Hunter said.

Scotten leaves behind two young daughters, one of whom has been in Hunter's custody.

"I don't want to come off as cold or anything, but it really does suck to talk about this, but the family really wants the message to be out there. And just know to speak out about it," Hunter said.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Local resources are also available through the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

