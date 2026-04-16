Giving back: Scott County student accepted to 3 military service academies

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County high school senior Tyler Wands is soon to be Cadet Wands, an achievement he's worked his whole life towards.

"Whenever I found out I cried. I've always wanted it. I did cry. There's no better feeling," Wands told LEX 18.

After being accepted into the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, and West Point, Wands decided on USAFA.

"Knowing that you can combine being a pilot and serving your country, it's like everything in one for me," Wands said.

His love of flying started with a Cessna flight with his dad a few years ago.

"The winds were about 50 miles-per-hour that day. It felt like we were on a rollercoaster," Wands said.

Tens of thousands of students apply to the academies annually. The Naval Academy has an acceptance rate of 9%, West Point has an acceptance rate of 10% and USAFA is 14%

"This wasn't a one person feat. It's Scott County. It's the state of Kentucky. It's my parents, first and foremost. It's my friends," said Wands. "I want people to know it's very achievable for themselves as well."

Tyler will go to Basic Cadet Training in Colorado Springs this summer.

"I think it's one of the best things you can do as an American, to give back to your country," said Wands.