Glasgow parents sound alarm on sextortion after losing their 16-year-old son to suicide

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eli Heacock was 16 years old when criminals targeted him online, demanded $3,000, and threatened to release AI-generated sexually explicit images of him. Within 20 minutes and 150 messages, his family says, the damage was done.

On Feb, 28, 2025, Eli died by suicide. His twin sister found him.

Now, his parents — John and Shannon Heacock — are sharing their story with law enforcement, lobbying lawmakers for tougher penalties, and urging families across the country to understand how fast sextortion can happen.

"He was our tornado, our excitement," Shannon Heacock said.

"For the family, he was chaos. Absolutely the loudest one, the one that challenged all of us," John Burnett said.

Sextortion is a form of online blackmail in which criminals threaten to share explicit images unless victims send money or more content. The FBI says cases of financial sextortion nearly doubled — from 13,842 in early 2024 to more than 23,000 in early 2025.

The Heacocks say their family had strict cell phone rules and social media safeguards in place, but wasn't enough.

"The problem is this crime happens within an hour. They took Eli within 20 minutes. 150 messages. This crime is not done by one person contacting your son. Their whole goal is to create confusion and fear," John said.

Just days before his death, Eli's parents had surprised him with a Jeep. Shannon recalled the moment on the drive home.

"Even though it was a five-speed, he was holding my hand and said, 'Mom, Saturday you're gonna take me out to the back field and teach me how to drive this, aren't you?' I said, 'Yes. Yes, I will.' I didn't get that chance," Shannon said.

After Eli's death, the family met with the FBI, whose agents urged them to advocate, specifically targeting smaller communities.

"So I'm trying. That's what I spend my days doing," Shannon said.

John and Shannon have since shared their story with law enforcement and lobbied lawmakers for stronger penalties against perpetrators.

"You have to have regulations, and if you don't, you have chaos — and people get hurt," John said.

The parents says regulations alone aren't enough. They want more education in schools and harsher punishment for offenders — and they say every day without Eli reminds them why they must keep speaking out.

"He was just an amazing child that someone took from us and destroyed our lives," Shannon said. "I wait for him around that corner where his bedroom was, to tell me something. I wait. I spend a lot of time crying. I spend a lot of time asking if he knew how much he was loved," Shannon said.

No arrests have been made in connection with Eli's case. His parents urge families to educate themselves on sextortion.