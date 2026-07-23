Glasgow woman leads the only female, veteran-owned bourbon tour company on the KY Bourbon Trail

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Melanie Lopez doesn't back down from a challenge.

The Glasgow native served in the Army and spent nearly three decades in healthcare administration before taking a chance on herself — launching Bluegrass Bourbon Tours, the only woman veteran-owned bourbon tour company on the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Just five years ago, the business was simply a dream.

"I had a website, that's all I had. and then I was renting from a limo company that would supply the vehicles for my bourbon tours and then after a couple of months I took out my 401k. I know financial advisors would advise against that, but when you have a dream you want to pursue that dream," Lopez said.

Now, that dream has turned into a successful business, with hundreds of tours each year and visitors traveling from across the country to experience Kentucky bourbon culture through her eyes.

Lopez says it's about more than bourbon — it's about creating unforgettable experiences and showcasing everything the Commonwealth has to offer.

Building her business in a traditionally male-dominated industry hasn't always been easy. Kentucky's bourbon industry is a more than $10 billion powerhouse — and that includes bourbon tourism.

"There are ones who have been welcoming in this male dominated space, ones that have not been so welcoming," Lopez said. "That's OK because I can make my own way. It just means I'll do things a little bit different and a little bit better."

Lopez sees her company as more than a business — she sees it as a gateway to Kentucky.

"My job is to help them to put together the perfect day and we incorporate bourbon, maybe it's a local attraction, a winery, a horse farm, or something like that," Lopez said.

This February, Lopez will celebrate five years in business, and she's focusing on giving back and inspiring other women to take a chance and chase their dreams.

"Don't be afraid and go for it. There's space for you," Lopez said.

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