Glenna Bevin, wife of former Gov. Matt Bevin, files for divorce

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, and his wife, Glenna, speak to supporters gathered at a Republican Party event in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Bevin did not concede the race to his opponent, electing to "wait and see what happens." (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 4:16 PM, May 25, 2023
(LEX 18) — Glenna Bevin, the wife of former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, has filed for divorce citing the marriage has been "irretrievably broken."

The divorce was filed Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court. The petition says they've been separated for more than a year. The couple has been married since 1996.

The Bevins have nine children together, including two that are minors. According to the petition, Glenna Bevin believes the couple should have joint custody of their children with her serving as the primary parent.

The petition asks for the dissolution of marriage to be granted. Glenna also asked that she be awarded child support and other debts with the couple be appropriately divided between them.

Matt Bevin was elected governor in 2015. He ran for a second term but lost to then-Attorney General Andy Beshear. Bevin made recent news for teasing a bid for governor in 2023, but made a public statement before the filing deadline where he didn't say that he was running for re-election again.

