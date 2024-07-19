Global tech outage affects LEXserv billing program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the news of a global IT outage affecting the area on Friday morning, the City of Lexington reported that LEXserv, the city services billing program, is currently unable to process online payments for some customers.

The city added that customers that are unable to have a payment processed online can pay by phone by calling 859-280-8047, or in-person at the LEXserv office, located at 218 East Main Street, until 5 p.m.

Further, the city reported that all additional city services are operating as normal.