GLOW Project working to assist flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just a few miles from some of the worst flooding damage Frankfort has ever seen, a team of volunteers is working to get themselves organized for what they hope will be a big day on Thursday.

“My niece Aurora had a great idea,” Heather Mammen said. “’Why don’t we partner our GLOW Project with GlowNGrow, our cleaning service, and reach out to the community and let them get involved.'"

Within hours of the Kentucky River rushing into so many homes, and destroying so many lives in the capitol city, Heather gave Aurora’s idea a thumbs up.

On Thursday, they will begin accepting donations of cleaning supplies, diapers, formula, toiletries, clothing, and other items of need. They’re also invited the community to donate time, to help neighbors begin the process of cleaning their homes, or a monetary donation would be welcomed too.

“It’s going to take time and there’s a lot of people who will need help,” Mammen said.

Mammen knows exactly what kind of uphill battle flood victims are facing because she is one herself.

“Unfortunately, my house is eight feet underwater,” she said.

It’s the latest blow to a woman who was dealt the worst kind of news a mother can receive, when her daughter Elaina was killed in Lexington back in 2022.

Heather started the GLOW Project, Go Light Our World, in Elaina’s memory, to help others.

“With all the things she's been through, it's been a lot,” Heather’s niece, Aurora Clayton said. “We want to spread the light of Elaina, because that was my best friend.” She said of her late cousin.

“She’s the kindest, strongest woman I know,” Clayton said about Heather.

Clayton will be leading the charge on the cleaning side of things, as volunteers come forward to donate their time to the effort. Mammen and other staff members are gathering supplies and accepting donations. It’ll take a team effort here.

“The quicker we can help, it’ll be better because the less chance of mold and disease and a better likelihood of saving their homes,” Mammen said.

If you’d like to donate supplies, money or to volunteer your time to the clean-up effort, you can visit any of these pages: GLOW Project Flood Relief Help For Frankfort | Facebook golightourworldproject.org Home | Glowngrow Consulting