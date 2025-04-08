'God will make a way:' finding faith and joy in the Frankfort flood

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The floodwaters in Frankfort are slowly pulling back. While the sun shines, residents in a downtown neighborhood are returning to see if they can get back into their houses to evaluate the damage.

One man, Pastor Leslie Whitlock, leads his congregation at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. Whitlock went to his building, then he began walking the streets to talk to members of his church who live in the area.

“I have to do what Christ did, he’s my example,” Whitlock said. “I am a man after God’s own heart, so that’s why I’m here, because I care. I love my parishioners. I love this community. I love this city.”

Whitlock had just finished a conversation with one of his deacons, Larry Bush, who returned on Monday but could not open the door to his home.

“Today I was able to go in there. It was a disaster,” Bush said.

He still could not walk down the sidewalk and had to hop over a stone wall and enter through his back yard. The flooding started early for Bush, and it began in his basement.

“Saturday, the sewage is what backed the pipes, is what was shooting in our house,” he explained.

Bush made the decision to begin evacuating Sunday morning. Throughout the day, community members came together to help people in the neighborhood get out.

“It was people from everywhere, pushing me, talking positive, keeping us up,” Bush said. “I had a few of my coaches help me, and we removed a lot of things then.”

Despite the hardship, both Bush and Whitlock are leaning into their faith, choosing joy.

Whitlock said he was “up all night praying, and I thank God that He’s stopped the rain and flooding and it’s receding now.”

“Just keep on praying man. God will make a way,” Bush said. “Me and my kids came out safe. We’re alive. We’re able to have this interview. I’m able to see my neighbors. Pastor keeping me afloat. Church is keeping me afloat.”

“He said joy comes in the morning. He didn’t say tomorrow morning. He just said in the morning. That could be next week, or a month, but joy comes in the morning.”