God's Pantry provides Thanksgiving meals to 7,500 Kentucky families amid rising food costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since 1994, God’s Pantry has made the Thanksgiving holiday a little easier and more dignified for those who need a little assistance getting a meal together for their family.

“Imagine for a moment not being able to gather around the table with loved ones and friends at this time of year,” Halligan said.

The God’s Pantry Sharing Thanksgiving Brigade will hand off meals for up to 8 people to 7,500 Kentucky families in need. Today’s distribution in Lexington covered 4,000 of them.

“Sometimes you don't know where ends meet is coming from, so a day like today is very appreciated,” Tony Porter said. He said he and his daughter would’ve spent the holiday looking for something to eat somewhere. Now he’s happy to be able to help other family members and friends from the comfort of his home.

“Right now, everything is so expensive, so having a help like this is very appreciated,” Porter said.

Halligan has been at this for a long time, serving as CEO of God’s Pantry. He’s seen food insecurity rise over the years, but this year has been as bad as he can recall.

“Maybe this year it means a little bit more because of what we've all experienced over the last couple of months,” Halligan said, referring to the government shutdown and much higher prices at the grocery store. He’s been amazed at how central and eastern Kentuckians have rallied around the problem.

“Government agencies, volunteers, food drives, generous contributions. It's been absolutely heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time,” Halligan said.