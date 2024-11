LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of the man who was killed in a crash on Nov. 20 on Georgetown Road and Capstone Drive in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the man as 39-year-old Brian Huddle, who died from "multiple blunt force injuries" in the crash.

To donate, go to Fundraiser by Amber Bain : Support Crystal Huddle After Tragic Loss.